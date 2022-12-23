The US National Weather Service on Friday issued alerts for a possible blizzard that could hit at least 37 states and be "life-threatening" in the Midwest. The chilly storm that hit the United States on Thursday was expected to intensify into a 'Bomb Cyclone' with temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency warned that rain followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast meant wind gusts of 60 miles per hour (100 kph) could be witnessed in larger parts of the US. Notably, this would be the coldest Christmas in 40 years, and the condition would persist for the whole weekend.

The ongoing major winter storm will continue to produce areas of heavy snow, strong winds, and life-threatening wind chills through Saturday. If traveling for the holiday, please use extreme caution and pay attention to the latest forecasts and updates. pic.twitter.com/WqMskJosNf — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 22, 2022

'Bomb cyclone' storm hits US | WATCH

Currently, the chilly winds are impacting people across the Canadian and Mexican borders and from Washington state to Florida, with temperatures as low as zero degrees recorded in South Texas on Thursday morning. "Life-threatening wind chills over the Great Plains (will) spread to the eastern half of the nation by Friday," said the Weather Prediction Center. Wind chills below minus 50 degrees have already been reported in parts of Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming in the last two days, according to the report.

As of now, more than 5,000 flights in the United States have been cancelled that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The weather agency has also warned that people may witness snowfall of up to a half inch (1.25 cm) per hour. The chilly storm has hit the United States at a time when Christmas is around the corner. Users have flooded Twitter with pictures and videos of 'Bomb cyclone pre-wind'. Several people have expressed discontent over the bad weather condition that could prohibit them from travelling or celebrating Christmas.

What is a 'bomb cyclone'?

A 'bomb cyclone' is a meteorological event that occurs when a low-pressure system rapidly drops, accompanied by strong winds. This can cause severe weather such as heavy snowfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms. Although bomb cyclones occur most frequently during the winter months, they can also occur during other seasons. Notably, a bomb cyclone can be dangerous due to strong winds and heavy snowfall, making it difficult for people to leave their homes. This can also cause power outages and damage to infrastructure.

