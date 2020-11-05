Mira Nair Says ‘change Is Gonna Come' As Her Son Zohran Mamdani Wins New York Seat

Indian-Ugandan Zohran Kwame Mamdani, son of ace filmmaker Mira Nair, has won the election for New York State Assembly, one of two candidates of Indian-origin elected to NY state office. The filmmaker who could not control her happiness on seeing her son climbing the ladder of success, shared a post on social media while extending her wishes and hoping for a better society ahead.

Mira Nair extends wishes to son Zohran for winning NY seat

Mira shared an article by an online portal and wrote that her son Zohran is finally in. Further, Mira wrote about the evitable changes in the society that will be witnessed by all now once her son comes into power. Mira Nair’s An Unsuitable Boy actor Vijay Varma was the first one to comment under the post on Twitter and wrote, “Many Many Congratulations.” Apart from the actor, several wishes poured in from Mira’s fans and followers from all across. One of the users congratulated Zohran and wishes that all his dreams for reformation may come true. Another user wrote, “Congratulations to Zohran Mira. Proud mum.” A third user chimed in and wrote that this is the best news to date. Another user commented and wrote that after this positive wrote everybody is hoping to see Biden as the next President.

After winning, Mamdani shared a post on Twitter and informed about his victory. In the post, he also wrote about the work he will be doing for the upliftment of society and the people. Zohran wrote, “It's official: we won. I'm going to Albany to fight to tax the rich, heal the sick, house the poor & build a socialist New York. But I can't do it alone. To win socialism, we'll need a mass movement of the multiracial working class as well.”

Zohran Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, and grew up in New York City after his family moved there when he was seven years old. He went to Bronx Science for high school, graduated from Bowdoin College, and now works as a housing counselor, helping immigrant families facing eviction stay in the homes they worked their whole lives to earn.

