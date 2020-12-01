Miraculous! Missing Florida Sailor Found Clinging To Tip Of Sinking Boat Two Days Later

A US based sailor, Stuart Bee, who was reported missing on the weekend, has now been found, clinging to his vessel, somewhere off the Florida coast. The US Coast Guard Southeast took to its official Facebook handle as they shared images of the sailor being rescued. According to the caption of the post, Bee’s vessel became disabled due to mechanical issues. The man woke up on the midnight of November 29 when water rushed into the forward cabin and pushed him out of the front hatch of the vessel.

The brave sailor

However, the authorities were already alerted on November 28, when he did not return. Now, he has been recovered by the 225-meter motor vessel, Angeles. The caption says, “The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel, took him aboard and will transport him to shore”. Narrating the incident, the caption said that the man noticed after sunrise that his vessel Angeles in the distance. He removed his shirt then and began waving to gain the attention of the crew. The caption further read, “Thank you to all mariners who were on the lookout and especially the motor vessel Angeles for rescuing Mr. Bee”.

Impressed by Bee's bravery, netizens took over the comment section. One person wrote, "This photo deserves a prize! It shows so many things in one shot! Hope, GOD, Obstination, Believe, Faith, Humanity, Humble, Insignificance, and a lot more! Incredible!!!". Another Facebook user wrote, "Whew! You can feel the relief in his expression. My boating days would be over for a while". The image has managed to gather 535 reactions and has been shared 77 times.

