The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Misogyny' Searches Increase By 2400% After Nancy Pelosi Blames It For Warren's Departure

US News

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential bid and Nancy Pelosi said that its an “element of misogyny” that has undermined women from becoming US President.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Misogyny

Since the only woman left in the Democratic presidential race, Elizabeth Warren ended her bid on March 5, House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi had said that it is an “element of misogyny” that has undermined women from becoming US President. However, since then according to the Merrian-Webster dictionary, the searches for the word “misogyny” were up by 2,400 per cent on March 5. 

In the latest development of United States presidential elections, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race on March 5 and will now endorse former US Vice President Joe Biden. After Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and most recently Michael Bloomberg, Warren also marked her end in the race for the White House on facing crushing defeat on Super Tuesday. However, at the press conference at US Capitol, Pelosi had then expressed her wish to see a woman be the president of the United States.

Pelosi said, “Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry, because I wish that were not true. I so wish that we had a woman president of the United States, and we came so close to doing that. I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny.” 

According to the dictionary,  "misogyny is “a hatred of women.” Misogyny differs from sexism in that it is restricted to hating women, whereas sexism might be applied to any sex. The word for “hatred of men” is misandry, that for “hatred of humankind” is misanthropy, and should you need to describe a “hatred of children” your term is misopedia."

Read - Democrats Get Emotional As Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Read - Warren Ends 2020 Presidential Bid After Super Tuesday Rout

Democrats get emotional

Democrats who will now mount their hopes on two white men, Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders for November elections were seen expressing sadness over Warren's departure. Democrat Kristen Gillibrand, who was according to reports a candidate for a presidential nominee for a brief period of time, called Warren's campaign as “informative” and also credited the woman for coming this far in the presidential race. John Kerry, who had preceded Warren as Massachusetts Senator and faced defeat in 2004 presidential elections, also applauded her campaign as “inspiring” and expressed his emotions with a post on Twitter. Representative Ilhan Omar also lauded Warren for raising the bar for campaigning in 2020.  

Read - Resolute Warren Says She'll Be The Best President

Read - Warren's Future Uncertain After Loss In Home State Of Mass.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
PhonePe
PHONEPE AFFECTED DUE TO YES BANK
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM