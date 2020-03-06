'Misogyny' Searches Increase By 2400% After Nancy Pelosi Blames It For Warren's Departure

Since the only woman left in the Democratic presidential race, Elizabeth Warren ended her bid on March 5, House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi had said that it is an “element of misogyny” that has undermined women from becoming US President. However, since then according to the Merrian-Webster dictionary, the searches for the word “misogyny” were up by 2,400 per cent on March 5.

In the latest development of United States presidential elections, Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race on March 5 and will now endorse former US Vice President Joe Biden. After Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and most recently Michael Bloomberg, Warren also marked her end in the race for the White House on facing crushing defeat on Super Tuesday. However, at the press conference at US Capitol, Pelosi had then expressed her wish to see a woman be the president of the United States.

Pelosi said, “Every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry, because I wish that were not true. I so wish that we had a woman president of the United States, and we came so close to doing that. I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny.”

According to the dictionary, "misogyny is “a hatred of women.” Misogyny differs from sexism in that it is restricted to hating women, whereas sexism might be applied to any sex. The word for “hatred of men” is misandry, that for “hatred of humankind” is misanthropy, and should you need to describe a “hatred of children” your term is misopedia."

Democrats get emotional

Democrats who will now mount their hopes on two white men, Joe Biden and US Senator Bernie Sanders for November elections were seen expressing sadness over Warren's departure. Democrat Kristen Gillibrand, who was according to reports a candidate for a presidential nominee for a brief period of time, called Warren's campaign as “informative” and also credited the woman for coming this far in the presidential race. John Kerry, who had preceded Warren as Massachusetts Senator and faced defeat in 2004 presidential elections, also applauded her campaign as “inspiring” and expressed his emotions with a post on Twitter. Representative Ilhan Omar also lauded Warren for raising the bar for campaigning in 2020.

We couldn't have been luckier to have you in this race, @ewarren. You pushed us to be better, setting an example for the entire field and all the women and girls who dare to do big things.



Here's to your transformative campaign. Sending so much love to you and your team! ❤ pic.twitter.com/wfLUfS5Yos — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to my friend @ewarren for running an inspiring campaign built on ideas. Massachusetts is lucky to have that kind of leadership on the national stage. You’ve inspired millions, including my daughters. — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 5, 2020

Let’s not undersell the power of Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy.



She set the pace for policy on everything from disability justice to racial justice to a wealth tax.



She is a giant of our movement. I can't wait for our progressive movement to build together. #ThankYouElizabeth — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 5, 2020

