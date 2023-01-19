Missing Hiker In California Mountains Identified As British Actor Julian Sands

A hiker who went missing in the San Gabriel mountains on the evening of Friday has been identified as English actor Julian Sands, as per the San Bernardino county sheriff’s department. Sands, 65, is known for his performances in ‘Naked Lunch’, ‘The Killing Fields’, and ‘A Room with a View.’

According to The Guardian, rescue personnel had been looking for a lost hiker in Mt Baldy’s Baldy Bowl region after the person was reported missing at 7 pm on Friday, sheriff department spokesperson Nathan Campos said. The hiker was identified as Julian Sands on the evening of Wednesday.

However, the extreme winter weather conditions across California posed challenges in the search operation. The rescue team was “pulled off the mount on Saturday evening for their safety”, with the search resuming “by drone and helicopter when the weather permitted,” Campos said.

Authorities have also advised the public to refrain from visiting the area due to a severe threat of an avalanche. “It’s extremely dangerous, and experienced hikers are having a hard time getting through there,” Campos said. As the weather clears, rescue crews are planning to resume a search on the ground,” he said.

Who is Julian Sands?

Apart from Sands, rescuers are also looking for Bob Gregory, another hiker who was reported missing on Monday, according to ABC News. Julian Sands, a resident of North Hollywood, has appeared in multiple television shows and movies throughout the course of his decades-long career.

In 2018, he expressed his love for mountaineering and said that he feels the happiest when he is “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”

In 2020, the British actor had revealed that his near-death experience occurred in “the early 90s, in the Andes, caught in an atrocious storm above 20,000ft with three others. We were all in a very bad way. Some guys close to us perished; we were lucky.”