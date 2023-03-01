Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Bans 'gender-affirming Care For Transgender Minors'

Mississippi's transgender minors would no longer receive gender-affirming care in the state, reported CNN. This comes after the Republican governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, signed a bill on Tuesday that prohibits healthcare professionals from providing both hormone treatments and surgical procedures. Reeves has approved HB 1125 around the country and has pushed an unprecedented number of bills to stop gender-affirming care this year. In recent months, the issue has raised several concerns after some lawmakers proposed a plan which would ban people older than 18.

“At the end of the day, there are two positions here. One tells children that they’re beautiful the way they are. That they can find happiness in their own bodies. The other tells them that they should take drugs and cut themselves up with expensive surgeries in order to find freedom from depression. I know which side I’m on,” said Reeves in a statement on Tuesday.

Ban on gender-affirming care

Gender-affirming care for transgender minors is medically important due to its evidence-based care that practices a multidisciplinary approach to help a person in a transition from actual gender to their affirmed gender. With this ban, any healthcare professional found to be in violation of the ban would have to face consequences, and their license to practice medicine might get revoked.

This law, which supports the ban on gender-affirming care, would give "people who 'assert an actual or threatened' violation of the ban the right to bring civil suits against 'against any facility, individual or entity' for violating its provisions," reported The Guardian. The new Mississippi law has made it illegal for people to “knowingly engage in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of gender transition procedures” to minors. This ban, which was implemented immediately after Reeves signed it, has outcasted: