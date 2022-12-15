Mississippi Man Who Carved 'I'm Sorry' On Body Executed After Assaulting And Killing Minor

A man who had been on death row since 2001 was executed through lethal injection in the American state of Mississippi on Wednesday on the grounds of raping and killing a minor girl over two decades ago. According to Sky News, the man in question was Thomas Edwin Loden Jr, who was declared dead at 6.12 pm local time on Wednesday, thus becoming the second prisoner to face execution in Mississippi in a decade.

On June 22, 2000, Loden met Leesa Marie Gray, a 16-year-old woman who had been working as a waitress at her relative’s restaurant in northeast Mississippi. Her mother, Wanda Farris, described her as a "happy-go-lucky, always smiling" teenager who wanted to become an elementary school teacher.

The man encountered Gray at night around 10.45 pm when she was stranded on an isolated road due to a flat tyre. Speaking to the minor, Gray said: "Don't worry. I'm a Marine. We do this kind of stuff." Later on, Loden forced Gray into his vehicle and spent about four hours sexually assaulting her, before finally choking and suffocating her, as per the testimony he gave to investigators.

Loden carved 'I am sorry' on his chest

The Marine Corps recruiter was then found lying on the side of the word with his wrists cut, and "I'm sorry" carved into his chest, as per court records. He later told investigators that he grew aggressive after Gray had allegedly told him that she would not like to ever be a Marine.

In 2001, Loden was convicted and given a death sentence after he pled guilty to charges of murder, rape, and four counts of sexual battery against Gray. Over two decades later, Loden said on Wednesday that he was "remorseful to the family" of the victim prior to being put to death by lethal injection.