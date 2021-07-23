Mississippi Urges SC To Overturn Right To Abortion In US, Case To Be Heard In October

The state of Mississippi on July 22 urged the Supreme Court to overturn the right to abortion in the US in a legal brief added to a case set to be heard later in the year. According to the court documents, the case for overturning the two main decisions that legalized abortion in the US - Roe v. Wade in 1973 and a later case, 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey - is overwhelming, the state said. "The conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition," it added.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said that the Supreme Court decisions such as in the landmark Roe v Wade case, which legalized abortion in the United States, 'are egregiously wrong'. Mississippi is appealing lower court rulings that struck down a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The case will be heard during the country’s next term which begins in October.

Fitch added, "If this court does not overrule" the cases legalizing abortion "it should at minimum hold that there is no pre-viability barrier to state prohibitions on abortion and uphold Mississippi's law”.

According to USA Today, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear the Mississippi case after the law was struck down as unconstitutional by two lower courts. It is worth noting that the 2018 Mississippi law prohibits abortions after the 15th week except in cases of a medical emergency or a severe fetal abnormality. The law also does not make any exceptions for rape or incest.

Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said that Mississippi’s brief reveals the 'extreme and regressive strategy', not just of this law, but of the avalanche of abortion bans and restrictions that are being passed across the country'. Northup added that their goal is for the Supreme Court to take away 'right to control our own bodies and our own futures - not just in Mississippi, but everywhere'.

Republican states impose restrictive laws on abortion

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that this will reportedly be the first abortion case considered by the nation's highest court since Former US President Donald Trump cemented a conservative majority on the nine-member panel. Trump's appointment of three justices locked in a conservative majority on the court and raised the possibility of overturning the Roe v Wade case. The 1973 decision prohibits states from banning abortion before the time a fetus is viable outside the womb, which is considered to be around 24 weeks.

However, in recent times, several Republican-led states have sought to impose restrictive laws on abortion, forcing many clinics to close their doors. Abortion divides the United States population, with strong opposition especially among evangelical Christians, many living in southern states like Mississippi. Some states have tried to ban most abortions at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected, about 6 weeks. Others have sought to ban abortion at conception. Earlier this week, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of an Arkansas law, which was set to take effect July 28, that would have banned nearly all abortions.

(Image: AP/Twitter)