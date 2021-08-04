Missouri Governor Pardons The Couple Who Waved Guns At The 'Black Lives Matter' Protestors

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has granted forgiveness to the lawyer couple from St. Louis who waved guns at protestors during a racial justice protest against Mayor Lyda Krewson. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were pardoned by the Republican Governor after they pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor offenses. They were fined a sum of $2,750. Following the incident last year, Mark had announced to run for a US Senate seat in Missouri as a Republican.

The incident and charges

The couple grabbed many eyeballs after they were seen pointing guns at protestors participating in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in their locality. The couple aimed an AR-15-style rifle and semi-automatic pistol at the protestors, who allegedly "trespassed" the private street of their enclave in June 2020. Images as well as the videos of the couple went viral. Following the incident, both of them were slapped with misdemeanor harassment charges. Mark (62) pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and Patricia to misdemeanor harassment.

The McCloskeys were convicted by the Grand Jury in October 2020 for wrongful use of weapons and evidence tampering. However, prosecutor Richard Callahan gave the alternative of misdemeanor harassment to the jury instead of felony charges, as per AP. Due to the misdemeanor charges, the couple did not face suspension of gun license or right to own firearms.

'I would have done the same thing,' said the Missouri Governor

Last year, the McCloskeys addressed the press at the courthouse after the plea hearing. They unapologetically mentioned that they would "do it again." Mark announced in from of the media that he would "put them (BLM protestors) in imminent threat of physical injury because that is what kept them from destroying my house and family." Ex-US President and Republican Donald Trump was also present at the meeting. It is then Mark announced his wish to run for the US Senate seat in St. Louis. Earlier this year, Governor Parson reiterated similar words while talking about the incident to the press. He said that if he were "involved" in a similar situation, he "would have the exact same conduct," AP reported.

The social-justice activists peacefully marched across the area towards Mayor Lyda Krewson's resident to demonstrate against the racial injustice ethnic groups face in the locality, prosecutor Richard Callahan informed AP. In their indictment, the couple claimed that they felt "threatened" by the passersby. Meanwhile, the defendants briefly highlighted that the couple just stood with their guns and no shots were fired. Following Breyonna Taylor and George Floyd's case, there were several sit-ins across the country.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: PTI - Representative