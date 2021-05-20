MIT Researcher Shriya Srinivasan Speaks To Republic TV On Building Low-cost Ventilators

In order to tackle the shortage of life-saving equipment amid the recurring waves of COVID-19, a group of scientists in the US have come forward with ventilator splitters that will help re-purpose the flow of Oxygen to support two patients at a time. Speaking to Republic TV, MIT researcher Shriya S Srinivasan elaborated on the functioning of iSAVE (Individualized System for Augmenting Ventilator Efficacy) and how it helps re-purpose the flow valves of a ventilator, directing customised support to the patients.

"Last year when COVID hit the US, physicians were looking into what would be the best way to increase short term capacity. Buying a new ventilator, or a low-cost ventilator can be expensive. This option for just a fraction of the cost allows you to double the path, with customised support for the two patients," she said.

Elaborating on the challenges of multiplex ventilation Shriya S Srinivasan detailed how the researchers had designed the device to ensure that the right ventilation reaches the patients on the basis of their lung and respiratory needs.

"We have introduced a set of valves that allow us to tune the ventilation, each patient is getting exactly what he needs. We have also ensured that when one patient is breathing it is not affecting or contaminating the other patient's breathing stream. The digital monitoring component helps us monitor both patients together in a centralised manner to reduce the burden. This device addresses all of the issues to expand the capacity that hospitals can afford," she said.

Cost of iSAVE

The ventilator splitters are being designed in partnership with IndVentr in India to create solutions that are affordable amid pandemic, shared the MIT researcher. "This device is being sold at just Rs 65,000 at a subsided cost for those who could not afford the Rs 35 lakh ventilators. It can be rapidly deployed within 5 minutes in the existing ventilators. It can help you quickly expand capacity. In designing this we made sure it is easy to implement. It is familiar with what physicians today use. We have developed training manuals in all different languages and video format so anybody can put this together in five minutes," she said.

Shriya also shared that in about 2 weeks, they would be delivering 100s of units of iSAVE to India. "We are focusing on Chennai and Bengaluru right now. We can ship the order in 7-10 days. We will expand into North India as well," she said.