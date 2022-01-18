Moderna Plans To Bring Combined Booster Vaccine For COVID-19 And Flu By 2023: Report

Moderna plans to launch a single booster vaccine that aims to protect people against COVID-19, influenza and RSV - a common respiratory virus. Addressing the panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, CEO Stephane Bancel highlighted that the combined vaccine that they aim to launch might be available to the people before the Winter season in 2023, reported Politico.

With the launch of the single booster vaccine, Stephane Bancel insisted that they aim to have a single booster dose annually which will allow people to not receive two to three doses of vaccine in winter. He added that the vaccine could be available to people in the fall of 2023. He added that the booster dose of the vaccine for COVID-19 is presently in phase three trials, as per the news report. Moderna CEO noted that the vaccine that will protect people against flu also uses mRNA technology is under development, as per the report by Politico.

Vaccine for flu underdevelopment

Furthermore, Stephane Bancel noted that the vaccine for flu vaccine could progress from phase two to three trials in the second quarter. He informed that Moderna intends to send 2 to 3 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2022 after it shipped around 807 million in 2021. As per the news report, the vaccine developer firm is engaging with health officials on the composition of the COVID-19 vaccine doses to be used this fall. Earlier in September, Bancel told investors that Moderna is carrying out work that would combine its mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, which will help to develop protection in people against influenza and a vaccine dose to treat people with a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Booster dose for Omicron variant

As countries have started inoculating people with a booster dose of vaccine against COVID-19, Moderna has also started working on developing booster shots that will target the new Omicron strain. While speaking in CNBC's "Squawk Box", the CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel said that they are having a discussion with public health leaders around the world to decide on the best strategy for the potential booster for the fall of 2022. Bancel stated that the clinical studies for the Omicron-specific booster shot will begin shortly and Moderna is debating whether the dose should include any other elements in the composition to combat the infection.

Image: AP