Moderna Signs MoU With Canadian Govt To Establish 'state-of-the-art' Vaccine Plant

United States biotech company Moderna Inc and the Canadian government on Tuesday, August 10, announced that the firm will build a plant in Canada to produce vaccines for COVID-19 along with other respiratory infections. Canadian Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne made the announcement with the head of Moderna and said that the plant would meet the orders for its mRNA-based vaccines with manufacturers tackling to fulfil the soaring demands for Coronavirus jabs across the globe.

Moderna said in a statement on Tuesday that the goals for the agreement are “to build the foundation to support Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities and to provide access to Moderna’s vaccines in development for respiratory viruses.” Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel also expressed gratitude to the Canadian government for the partnership between the two and for “their faith in our data, science and early confidence in our mRNA platform in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Bancel said, “We recently announced data from the final analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study demonstrating that vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine showed 93% efficacy, with this efficacy remaining durable six months after administration of the second dose.”

“As a company, we are committed to global public health. While we are still responding to this pandemic, we also want to ensure we and society learn from it. As Moderna expands internationally, we are delighted to bring mRNA manufacturing to Canada. We believe that this innovative business model will have global impact and implications,” Moderna CEO added.

‘COVID-19 vaccines have saved Canadian lives’

Meanwhile, Champagne said in a statement announcing the agreement, “COVID-19 vaccines have saved Canadian lives and helped us all to start getting back to normal. Moderna’s plans to establish a state-of-the-art vaccine facility here in Canada is a key move in our plan to grow a strong, competitive domestic life sciences sector with cutting-edge biomanufacturing capabilities. This will make sure Canada is prepared for future pandemics and other health emergencies, strengthen our economy and create good jobs for Canadians.”

The UK government said in a statement that the MoU between the Boris Johnson-led government and Moderna outlines how the US biotech firm plans to establish “a Canadian mRNA vaccine facility and work as a valued partner in Canada’s life sciences ecosystem by creating jobs and collaborating on domestic research and development. This partnership will help make sure Canada is more prepared for future pandemics while creating good, highly skilled jobs.”

IMAGE: AP

