Moderna Vaccine's Second Shot Should Be Administered Within Six Weeks: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) experts on January 26 issued interim recommendations for the use of Moderna vaccine and informed that it is safe to administer the second jab within six weeks. Moderna’s mRNA vaccine against coronavirus is similar to the Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and they both require a booster shot after three to four weeks of the first jab. However, as countries facing limited vaccine supplies have said that they will delay administering the second injection so that more people can benefit from receiving the first shot, the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) cautiously backed delaying but also warned not to go beyond that six-week cut-off.

The WHO has urged countries to respect the tested intervals between the two doses, i.e., 21 days for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 28 days for Moderna. They have also recommended that the Moderna vaccine should only be administered in settings that can deal with a potential anaphylactic reaction. But they also stressed that this was the usual recommendation for most vaccination programmes, pointing to findings from US health authorities last week indicating that severe allergic reaction to the Moderna vaccine was “rare”.

‘As quickly as possible’

WHO’s SAGE also said that there was not enough data to make recommendations on the use of the Moderna jab while breastfeeding or during pregnancy. And they said that in situations where there was a shortage of vaccines, people who had been infected with coronavirus in the previous six months and therefore likely had immunity could opt to postpone vaccination. But they also added that they are not recommending that programmes exclude individuals on that basis.

Meanwhile, the UN health agency is hoping to approve the Moderna vaccine as soon as possible. WHO’s vaccine chief Kate O’Brien said that the agency is working with Moderna to “go as quickly as possible”. It is worth noting that as of now, the WHO has only approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, though experts believe that the two vaccines are very similar except for the storage requirements. The Pfizer-BioNTech jab is stored at -70 degrees celsius and Moderna doses can be stored at -20 C.

