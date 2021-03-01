Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine: Less Than 1% Suffer Severe Allergic Reactions, Says CDC

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report that less than 1% of people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have experienced adverse side effects. The CDC report concluded that at least 0.03% or 1,266 of over four million who have received the Moderna vaccine’s first dose have experienced adverse effects. Moreover, of all the recipients with side effects, at least 108 were identified to being severe allergic reactions including anaphylaxis. It is a life-threatening allergic reaction that the CDC says can occur after vaccination but rarely.

A study of the fall 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also claimed that the majority of the people are willing to take the vaccine all over against COVID-19. CDC said out of the two types of reactions, local and systematic, “local reactions were reported by the majority of vaccine recipients and at higher rates than placebo recipients...Vaccine recipients reported higher rates of local reactions after dose 2 than dose 1."

The basic local reactions from Moderna’s jab include pain and swelling and systematic reactions include such as nausea, fever, and chills. However, despite the side effects, which were not so intense after the second dose, reportedly the sense of relief among the ones who were administered with Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine was enough. Further, as per reports, the majority of people have claimed to take the vaccine all over again despite the side effects.

Antibodies After COVID-19 Infection Gives Short-term Protection

As several nations across the globe are months into the COVID-19 vaccination program, a new study has revealed that the people who test positive for antibodies against the novel coronavirus after contracting the infection may have protection against reinfection for at least a few months. The research by the National Institutes of Health published on February 24 determined the conclusion after analyzing at least 3 million antibody test results that are also known as serology tests from at least five commercial labs and two health care data analytics companies between January and August of 2020.

The NIH researchers have found out that people with positive antibody tests were only about one-tenth as likely as those who didn’t have antibodies to test positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 even 90 days after their initial antibody test. However, after 90 days, a positive test is likely represents a new COVID-19 infection instead of viral shedding from the original infection.

