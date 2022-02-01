Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine SPIKEVAX Receives Full Approval By US FDA

Moderna announced on Monday, Jan 31 that US health regulators have granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine SPIKEVAX, a year after the pharmaceutical company was handed the emergency authorization. This implies that the firm successfully completed some of the rigorous safety and efficacy checks, and had undergone a time-consuming review of its shots by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Since its first emergency approval last year, Moderna has administered more than 200 million doses and the company now hopes that the regulatory distinction would boost people’s confidence in the jabs, and would encourage more people to get vaccinated. Moderna stated in a release that its COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to hundreds of millions globally, and has been providing protection from severe infection, hospitalisation and death.

"The totality of real-world data and the full BLA for Spikevax in the United States reaffirms the importance of vaccination against this virus. This is a momentous milestone in Moderna's history as it is our first product to achieve licensure in the US," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

"The full licensure of Spikevax in the US now joins that in Canada, Japan, the European Union, the UK, Israel, and other countries, where the adolescent indication is also approved. We are grateful to the US FDA for their thorough review of our application. We are humbled by the role that Spikevax is playing to help end this pandemic,” he added.

BREAKING: The @FDA has approved the Biologics License Application (BLA) for SPIKEVAX™ (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) to prevent #COVID19 in individuals 18 years of age and older. pic.twitter.com/Ska7SYBALr — Moderna (@moderna_tx) January 31, 2022

Moderna's Phase 3 COVE study depicted 'high efficacy and safety'

The US FDA reviewed the safety of the Moderna vaccines approximately six months after the second dose in more than 70 countries, including Canada, Japan, the European Union, the UK and Israel. The firm shipped an estimated 807 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine shipped globally in 2021; approximately 25% of those doses shipped to low- and middle-income countries. The FDA based its decision on the totality of scientific evidence, said the company, adding that the follow-up data from the Phase 3 COVE study depicted high efficacy and favourable safety approximately six months after the second dose was administered to the population.

“The public can be assured that this vaccine was approved in keeping with the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards,” said Dr. Peter Marks, FDA's top vaccine regulator, in a statement. Moderna also submitted manufacturing and facilities data required by the FDA for licensure. The FDA had granted full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine last August, in 2021.