Modi Fever Running High! New York Restaurant Launches ‘Modi Thali’ Ahead Of US Visit

As the Indian diaspora prepares for a cultural extravaganza ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, the Republic Media team reporting LIVE from New York City visited an Indian restaurant which recently introduced 'Modi Thali' in its menu to honour the Indian Prime Minister. The manager of the restaurant told Republic that the Thali contains several Gujarati dishes.

Khichdi, Dhokla, Khandavi, Bhindi Kadhi, Shrikhand and Methi Thepla are among the delectable dishes included in the colourful 'Modi Thali'.

The manager revealed that popular demand led the restaurant to introduce the 'Modi Thali' which, he said, was named after PM Modi as a special tribute to him for his extraordinary work in India.

Stage set for PM Modi's US visit

Republic Media attempted to understand the reaction and enthusiasm among the general public and the Indian diaspora on PM Modi’s first state visit as the Prime Minister since 2014.

Expressing excitement over PM Modi’s visit to New York, a customer at the restaurant said that he had come there "especially to eat the Modi Thali”.

“We have been in New York since a long time and every time PM Modi visits the country, the Indian diaspora across the US feels proud. We feel a certain sense of safety in the country when the Indin PM makes a visit. The Indian diaspora celebrates PM Modi’s visit as a festival. The reputation of India has gone through the roof since Modiji has become our Prime Minister,” another customer added.

Prime Minister Modi will be in the United States from June 21 to June 24, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This will be PM Modi’s first official visit to Washington.

Apart from official state engagements, PM Modi will also meet citizens of Indian origin living in the US.

In the last stop of his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with business leaders and heads of companies.