Modi Magic In NY: Empire State Building Lights Up In Tricolour To Mark PM's US Visit

New York’s famous Empire State Building embraced the tricolour of the Indian flag to commemorate PM Narendra Modi’s historic visit to the United States. The Prime Minister is on a maiden state visit to the North American country at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. To commemorate the glorious visit, the building lit up in tricolour. The video of the building gracing the night sky was shared online and has garnered massive attention from the netizens.

The 'Modi Magic' took New York City, after PM Modi chose it to be the first destination in his glorious 4-day visit. Prime Minister commenced his visit to New York when he celebrated International Yoga Day at the UN headquarters. After spending two days in New York, PM Modi headed to Washington DC, to take part in the State visit ceremony and his second address to the US Congress.

The United States was enamoured by the charisma of PM Modi who managed to steal the show even at the state dinner. With this symbolic action at US’s most pivotal building, it will be not wrong to say that America is completely floored by the 'Modi Magic'.

What does PM Modi’s Day 4 in the US look like

Prime Minister’s fourth and the last day in the United States is jampacked. The Prime Minister started off his day with the Tech Handshake event with US President Joe Biden. At the event, US President Joe Biden re-affirmed the ties between India and the US. He stated that the partnership between the two nations will go a long way.

“Our cooperation matters, not just for people, but to the whole world, because our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal,” Biden stated at the meet.

“The partnership between India and the US will go a long way in my view to define what the 21st century looks like,” he added. Following the event PM Modi went to the State Luncheon which was hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken. Later in the day, Prime Minister is expected to meet the people of the Indian diaspora from where he will be taking off for a two-day visit to Egypt.