'Modi, Modi' Chants Echo As Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi In New York | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in New York City (NYC) on Tuesday for a historic visit to the United States (US), which is notably his first state visit to the Western nation. Upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy International Airport, he received an enthusiastic reception.

The crowd, mostly comprising members of the Indian diaspora chanted 'Modi Modi' and waved tricolours in support of the Indian Prime Minister as he arrived at the New York Palace Hotel where he will stay for the first leg of his visit to the US.

PM Modi engaged with members and exchanged greetings outside the hotel. He also gave autographs to the Indian diaspora representatives who were waiting to welcome him inside the hotel.

#WATCH | Indian community welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Lotte New York Palace. pic.twitter.com/94hEv9MfsO — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Today, as part of his visit to New York, PM Modi has a packed schedule of meetings with various prominent figures. These include CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Lotte New York Palace. pic.twitter.com/AYenubr4ZG — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Furthermore, on June 21, he will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters.

#WATCH | Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', PM Modi arrives at New York hotel as he begins the first leg of his US visit pic.twitter.com/kTi4S2oe4l — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Following that, PM Modi will proceed to Washington DC, where he is scheduled to receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. On the same evening, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will organise a State Dinner as a gesture of honor for the Prime Minister. Furthermore, on the same day, the Prime Minister will deliver a speech during a joint sitting of the US Congress.

#WATCH | Indian community welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Lotte New York Palace. pic.twitter.com/cZHTsP8Q7q — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

Moving on to June 23, the Prime Minister will be invited to a luncheon hosted jointly by US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Alongside these official engagements, the Prime Minister has planned multiple interactions with prominent CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss various matters of significance.