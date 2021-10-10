'Mom, Help': Student's Text Message To Mother During Texas School Shooting Goes Viral

A text message from a boy trapped inside a Texas school building during the shooting has gone viral on social media. The gunfire, which took place on Wednesday, October 6, injured four persons, and the culprit was later taken into custody. Jason Allen, a CBS reporter, posted the screenshot of the text messages on Twitter, depicting the horrifying moment the young kid experienced as gunshots were fired inside the Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School building in Arlington, Texas. "Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well," wrote Allen while sharing the text message. “Mom, there is a shooting. Mom. Help," the boy texted his mother out of fear during the shooting.

It should be mentioned here that the post is doing rounds on Twitter and other social media platforms since being shared on October 6. It has triggered a plethora of reactions from people with many criticising the gun laws in the US state. Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Heartbreaking texts like these are preventable. Every Senator, regardless of party, shouldn't have to think twice about passing legislation that could help rid our kids' classrooms of this senseless gun violence [sic]." "Was there an SRO at the school? Security and stiff consequences is what we need. There is no deterrence for these shooters [sic]," wrote another user. "I can't even begin to imagine the long term effects this will have on the children. We have failed as a society to protect our most vulnerable and precious beings [sic]," expressed a third.

Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well pic.twitter.com/sS6HxpMW9J — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) October 6, 2021

18-year-old shooter taken into custody

The incident occurred when an 18-year-old student, Timothy George Simpkins, pulled out a gun and started shooting during a brawl that broke out in the classroom. Following the incident, Simpkins was arrested by the police. According to Arlington's Assistant Police Chief, Kevin Kolbye, Simpkins will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He further informed that out of the four injured, a 15-year-old boy was said to be in critical condition, reported The Associated Press (AP).

