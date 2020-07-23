Covid Crisis Moment For India-US Relations To Reach Their Full Potential: USIBC President

US-India Business Council (USIBC) president Nisha Biswal while speaking at the India Ideas Summit on July 2 stated that during this time, when the deadly coronavirus pandemic was affecting the world was the time for India-US relations to reach its full potential.

COVID-19 an opportunity to enhance Indo-US relations: USIBC president

Biswal said that the COVID-19 pandemic had forced countries to reevaluate traditional alliances and the roles of international institutions, but the pandemic also brought a sense of ‘clarity’ and this was the time that India-US relations could strive to reach its full potential.

In her speech, Biswal stated "Today, USIBC stands not only as a champion for trade between the US and India. USIBC is a champion of fundamental ties that bind us, ties of shared values, of shared aspirations and a trusted partnership that will carry forward the ambitions of both nations and its people,".

She also added that the USIBC was prepared to help bring in investments and to create opportunities that would provide for inclusive growth.

Jaishankar speaks at India Ideas Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also spoke during the India Ideas Summit where he stressed upon the fact how the "geopolitical basket" and "people-to-people ties" were the two key areas that drove bilateral relations between India and the United States. According to reports, he also added that alone both these aspects were potential ‘game-changers’ as well.

Jaishankar also added that India and the US has the ability to collaborate on much bigger issues and that the two nations for the past few years have mainly been focused on each other’s complaints and thus need to solve them and move on to ‘something bigger’.

(Image/Input Credit ANI)

