Monkeypox: COVID Patient In US Infected; Another Victim Says 'You Do Not Want This'

In a first known case, a California man recently claimed that he was infected with coronavirus and monkeypox at the same time. Mitcho Thompson said that shortly after he tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of June, he started noticing red lesions on his back, legs, arms and neck; the symptoms were later diagnosed as monkeypox by the doctors.

Discussing his rare infection case, Thomson, in an interview with the American broadcast network NBC, said, "The doctor was very certain that I have monkeypox and that I had both,” adding, "That was the question. Could I get them at the same time? Yes, yes, yes."

It was further reported that the twin viruses had a severe impact on Thomson's health and he suffered a severe case of influenza with fever, laboured breathing, chills, body aches and skin lesions. He said he felt like he had "a horrible flu".

Monkeypox victim urges all to get vaccinated: 'You do not want this'

As the monkeypox virus is spreading at an alarming rate, another California man named Matt Ford who was infected with the virus posted a video clip of himself in order to educate people about the outbreak and encourage them to get vaccinated. To further make his appeal very clear, he was heard saying, "You do not want this."

In the video, Ford talks about how the virus spreads and shows some of his lesions. Since being shared, his video has received 133.5k views and 1,478 likes.

WHO believes Monkeypox outbreak can be stopped

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Saturday declared the spread of the Monkeypox virus to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), the organisation’s highest level of alert. The health organisation assessed the risk posed to public health by Monkeypox in the European region as high, but has termed it moderate at the global level.

While many regions at the moment are not severely affected, WHO said that declaring a PHEIC was necessary “to ensure that the outbreak was stopped as soon as possible”.

Monkeypox spreads when someone has direct contact with a person's infectious rash, scabs or body fluids. It can also spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact or by touching items that previously came into contact with the bodily fluids of someone who has been affected.