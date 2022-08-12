Last Updated:

Montenegro: 11 Killed, 6 Injured In Shooting Over Family Dispute; Gunman Taken Down

At least 11 people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting incident that occurred in Montenegro over a family dispute.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Montenegro

Image: Unsplash


At least 11 people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting incident that occurred in Montenegro over a family dispute, the Associated Press reported on Friday, August. The casualties occurred after a deadly gun battle unfolded with police officers, according to Montenegro state TV. The gunman also injured a policeman in the small Balkan nation's town of Cetinje, before he was pursued and killed. No other information was immediately available about the shooting or the condition of those who were wounded. 

Image: Unsplash

 

READ | Shooting at Mall of America forces lockdown
READ | US: 9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say
READ | US: 9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar
READ | 3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting
First Published:
COMMENT