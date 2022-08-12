Montenegro: 11 Killed, 6 Injured In Shooting Over Family Dispute; Gunman Taken Down

At least 11 people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting incident that occurred in Montenegro over a family dispute, the Associated Press reported on Friday, August. The casualties occurred after a deadly gun battle unfolded with police officers, according to Montenegro state TV. The gunman also injured a policeman in the small Balkan nation's town of Cetinje, before he was pursued and killed. No other information was immediately available about the shooting or the condition of those who were wounded.

Image: Unsplash