School Principal Travels 800 Miles To Personally Congratulate Each Graduating Senior

As the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world with the USA being the worst affected country, educational institutions have been compelled to shut down over the spread of the virus. With the health emergency and lockdown protocols in place, large gatherings like graduation ceremonies are now impossible to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a Texas high school principal on a mission mode paid a personal visit to each of his school’s 612 graduating seniors as they finish their last semester of high school from home.

Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery traveled more than 800 miles over 12 days to visit a total of 636 addresses to congratulate each of the graduates, according to the international media WFAA.

Taking to Facebook, the Principal narrated how he arrived at the decision to make the journey and also his experience of the entire journey. He introduced himself as "a 66-year-old fat, bald principal" with his "smoking hot wife"

He wrote on Facebook, “I am excited to have been able to accomplish this mission. There were times I had my doubts that this was a good idea but getting to see the kids reassured me and motivated me each day along with the support, encouragement and navigation heroics of my wife.”

"All I know is that for me it was something I needed to do. I can’t adequately describe the reward it is to get to do this and see these kids in their natural environment," he wrote on his Facebook post.

"I just love our kids and they have awesome families I have found. If I missed someone it was totally by chance. I tracked down each and every address I had and all of them in Skyward," he added.

Montgomery has been keeping in touch with students via his YouTube channel through videos he calls the “corona chronicles,” offering words of encouragement to keep teenagers engaged and inspired as they complete their spring semester in isolation.

Here is his Facebook post describing his journey: