More Classified Documents Discovered At Biden's Delaware Home, Says White House

The White House announced on Saturday that more classified documents have been found at the Wilmington, Delaware, home of President Joe Biden. This revelation comes on the heels of the White House's announcement earlier this week that classified government records were found at a private office used by the President in Washington. According to a statement from Biden's special counsel, Richard Sauber, five pages of classified material were found in a room next to the garage of the President's home, in addition to the ones discovered earlier this week. The documents date back to Biden's time as Vice President between 2009 and 2017.

The discovery of these classified documents has put political and legal pressure on the President. Many are questioning why the President did not publicly disclose the discoveries sooner. In response to these revelations, Attorney-General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the president's handling of these documents. The President's handling of classified material has been called into question before, with many critics arguing that he has not been transparent enough about his actions. This latest discovery is fuelling those criticisms, and many are calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Classified material was discovered in Trump's house as well

This is not the first time that a President has faced questions about the handling of classified material. Former President Donald Trump also faced an investigation into his handling of classified material during his time in office. The discovery of these classified documents and the subsequent investigation is sure to become major issues in the coming weeks and months. Many are calling on the President to be transparent and forthcoming about his actions, and are urging the special counsel to conduct a thorough investigation.