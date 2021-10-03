Mormon President Thanks Members For Getting Vaccinated Against COVID

The President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed gratitude to all those who got vaccinated against Covid-19. Speaking at the twice-annual church conference on Saturday, President Russell M. Nelson urged members to listen and abide by the church leaders as they spoke "pure truth." He acknowledged the Utah-based faith leaders' concerns over the pandemic.

"The (World) is still dealing with the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants," President Nelson said. Besides thanking the medical community, he appealed to the 16 million worldwide followers of the church to abide by masking norms and getting vaccinated in order to avoid a resurgence of the second wave-like conditions. "One of the plagues of our day is that too few people know where to turn for truth. I can assure you that what you will be here today and tomorrow constitutes pure truth," Mormon President asserted while speaking at an almost empty hall with 20,000 seating capacity.

[The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson arrives for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday. Image: AP]

Mormon leaders divided over COVID-19 vaccination

For a long time, Mormon leaders have urged their followers to get their due vaccinations against Coronavirus. However, the faith leaders have repeatedly been divided over their decisions. Members who support the inoculation accused that some Latter-day Saints have allowed their political views to "supersede" their loyalty to the faith. Meanwhile, the accused church leaders told the Associated Press that they were "upset" for not being allowed to exercise their personal decision-making.

[It is for the first time the church is holding a conference without complete attendance in 70 years. Image: AP]

According to a Public Religion Research Institute survey report, at least 15% displayed hesitancy to COVID-19 vaccines, and another 19% completely refused to take the jab. However, a large unit of 65% of the Latter-day Saints was identified as vaccine-acceptors. The pandemic remained the central topic in the current two-day conference taking place in Salt Lake City.

Reportedly, It is for the first time the church is holding a conference without complete attendance in 70 years. The five-sessions speeches began after two years long hiatus in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the church's famous Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square has also begun hosting with an in-person presence.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP