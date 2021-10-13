MoS Muraleedharan Celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' With Indian Community In US

On Wednesday, V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS), interacted with the Indian community in Connecticut state of United States. The Minister also joined the Indian community in celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "Had an engaging interaction with the dynamic Indian community in #Connecticut Happy to see their zeal to participate in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav & partner in New India's growth story [sic]," the Minister wrote on Twitter. Notably, India is commemorating the 75th anniversary of its independence with the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' a patriotic festival. A number of events are also being planned as part of the programme.

Earlier on Tuesday, October 12, MoS Muraleedharan also participated in the UNSC High-Level Open Debate on Peacebuilding and sustaining peace: Diversity, state-building and the search for peace. During the debate, the minister said that conflict-affected or post-conflict countries face numerous obstacles on their way to long-term peace. These countries are linked to conflict-causing elements, most notably ethnicity, race, and religion, which are dominant identity markers in society, he said. The Minister stressed that India has always played a constructive and substantial role in the framework of peacebuilding through its broad development relationship with developing nations. He stated that India's role has been prominent particularly in Africa and Asia, as well as with Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

India also criticised the international community for failing to recognise the rise of more virulent forms of religious phobias, such as anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist, and anti-Sikh sentiments, citing violations of gurudwara premises and the glorification of idol-breaking in temples in its "neighbourhood." "As regards religious identities, we are witnessing how member-states are facing a newer form of religious phobias. While we have condemned antisemitism, Islamophobia and Christianophobia, we fail to recognise that there are more virulent forms of religious phobias emerging and taking roots, including anti- Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias," Muraleedharan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Hundreds of people with sticks, stones, and bricks attacked a temple in Pakistan's Bhong region, burning parts of it and injuring idols in the month of August. During their desecration of the temple, the attackers damaged the idols, walls, doors, and electrical fittings.

'Agreements made in UNSC Resolution 2593 must be adhered to' says MoS

Speaking over the situation in Afghanistan, the Minister of State stated that the change in authority in Kabul was not achieved through discussions or inclusiveness. India has constantly advocated for a broad-based, inclusive process that includes Afghans from all walks of life. UNSC Resolution 2593 lays out the international community's expectations for Afghanistan, especially the fight against terrorism. He went on to say that it's critical that agreements made in this area are respected and adhered to. The UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) has stated unequivocally that terrorism cannot be justified on any grounds, and that no government should provide such an excuse. It's also critical that UN agencies adopt GCTS as a model and don't encourage or excuse member-states' efforts to justify terrorism in any way, even if it's indirectly, Muraleedharan added.

Image: Twitter/ @ V Muraleedharan