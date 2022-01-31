Most Americans Against Biden's Plan To Consider Only Black Woman For Supreme Court: Poll

US President Joe Biden has been provided with the chance to change the demographic makeup of the high judicial body. The opportunity for Biden comes after the most senior member of the Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced his retirement at the end of the current term. A recent poll conducted by ABC News/Ipsos has revealed that 76% of Americans want Biden to consider "all possible nominees" and not just limit the candidates to a single group. Biden had earlier promised to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court if elected.

The poll has revealed that only 23% of people responding to the poll wanted Biden to follow through with his plan. As per the ABC News/Ipsos poll, the sample size was not large enough to break out results for Black people. Only a little more than 1 in 4 non-white Americans (28%) want Biden to consider only Black women for the post. Furthermore, the poll revealed that 46% of Democrats wanted Biden to go as per his promise, and 54% of Democrats did not support his approach and wanted him to consider all possible nominees.

Biden pledged to nominate first Black woman to Supreme Court

During the 2020 presidential primaries, Biden had earlier promised to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, if elected. Recently, at a ceremony honouring the retiring justice, Biden confirmed to honour his promise without compromising on quality. US President Joe Biden insisted that the person he will nominate will have "extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity." He further added that the person will be the first-ever Black woman to be nominated to the US Supreme Court.

Poll reveals people's view on Biden's handling on various issues

Other findings from the poll have revealed that US President Biden has been given low approval numbers on various issues ranging from inflation with 69% disapproving of his handling of gun violence. 69% disapproved of Biden's handling of inflation and 64% disapproved of his handling of crime. 64% disapproved of his handling of immigration. The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted between 28-29 January, 2022 by Ipsos using the probability-based KnowledgePanel and is based on a nationally representative probability sample of 510 adults aged 18 years or older.