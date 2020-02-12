California: Mum, Daughter Get Mistaken As Sisters Despite 23-year Age Gap

A mother and her daughter who often get mistaken as sisters have left people stunned by revealing the 23-year age gap between them. Joleen Diaz and her teenage daughter Meilani Parks share a very close bond and have confused people because they spend so much time together. According to reports, the 43-year-old mother said that she maintained her youthful look by maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Maintains active, healthy lifestyle

According to reports, Diaz said that she always lived an active and healthy lifestyle and ate a healthy and balanced diet. According to reports, she also focused a lot on skincare and mentioned that 'anti-ageing' effect started when she was just 12-years-old. The school teacher said that she and her daughter are very close and do a lot of things together such as shopping, working out etc.

Talking about people being shocked, Diaz said that Melaini does not mind when people call both of them sisters because of the close bond they share. Joleen said that she conceived Melaini at a very young age. Talking about her youthful appearance, the mother said that she maintains her skin with proper care, adding that she washes her face every day in the morning and also before she goes to bed at night. She said that her mother used to buy skincare products and she would go on to user her mother's products.

Looking good made her feel confident

According to reports, she said that tretinoin was a product that resulted in a dramatic effect on her skin. She said owing to California's sunny weather, she uses a sunscreen cream every day. The mother further added that looking good made her feel confident. Joleen said that she and daughter have never gone out to party or clubbing, adding that it is something that might not happen in the near future. The mother said that she has had her fair share of things and nowadays she preferred to stay at home and relax.

