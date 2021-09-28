Mother Sends A 'photocopy Of Her Phone' To Show Picture Stored In It To Daughter

A post has gone viral on the internet in which a woman has shared a picture of the letter sent by her mother. The woman was surprised to see the letter as it had a photocopy of her mother's mobile phone. The user named Marti Woolford in the post revealed that as her mother wanted to show her a picture stored in the phone, she had photocopied it and mailed it to her.

Mother sends photocopy of her phone to her daughter

In the Twitter thread, Woolford explained that her mother had sent her a note and photocopy of a picture stored on the mobile phone. While sharing the picture of her mother's handwritten note, she said, "Today I received in the mail a letter from my mom. It was a photocopy of her phone-she wanted to share a picture that is on her phone with me. A picture that is on her phone. She photocopied her phone and mailed this to me". In another tweet, Woolford mentioned that the picture her mother has shared is a photo of actress Jane Powell and Geary Steffin from their wedding in 1949.

Today I received in the mail a letter from my mom. It was a photocopy of her phone-she wanted to share a picture that is on her phone with me. A picture that is on her phone. She photocopied her phone and mailed this to me. pic.twitter.com/aOFpPuv5Sp — Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 24, 2021

In her tweet, Marti Woolford said, "My mom, in her unique cursive writing, was saying that her mom used to tell her she looked like Jane Powell & she can now see the resemblance. Jane Powell passed on 9/16/2021". Marti Woolford mentioned that her mother wanted her to see the resemblance between her mom and actress Jane Powell. Furthermore, Woolford in another tweet said, "My mom just informed me that she did not consider any other way to share this photo except to photocopy it and mail it". In another tweet, Woolford mentioned that she informed that people were lauding her 'penmanship'.

I should mention this is a photo of actress #JanePowell & #GearySteffin from their 1949 wedding. My mom, in her unique cursive writing, was saying that her mom used to tell her she looked like Jane Powell & she can now see the resemblance. Jane Powell passed on 9/16/2021. — Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 26, 2021

My mom just informed me that she did not consider any other way to share this photo except to photocopy it and mail it 🤣. — Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 28, 2021

I just let my mom know that she has made thousands of people happy and that her penmanship is very appreciated. — Marti Woolford (@FordMwool) September 26, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter on September 25, the post has garnered over 251K likes and 2600 Retweets. The post has caught the attention of users and netizens appreciated the hand-written note sent from her mother. Some of the netizens even shared their experiences as to how their parents and grandparents reacted to digital technology. One user commented, "Love this!! My mum will search for recipes on her phone and then carefully write them out onto paper because she doesn’t like the way the phone locks mid-cooking". Another user commented, "This is so precious".

I once upset my oldest son at his younger brothers school concert - used the torch function on my smart phone to look at the time on my watch. — Terri Bateman (@twbateman) September 26, 2021

My father in law prints any important emails he receives, then deletes the email and then files the piece of paper in his filing cabinet

🤦🏻‍♀️ — Fox Virtual Assistants (@Fox_VAs) September 26, 2021

My 84 year old father in law and I run a meeting together once a month. He takes notes on pen and paper during the meeting. He goes to the office and types them. Then he prints the typed notes. Then he scans the printed document as a PDF and emails the PDF with no subject line. — Dr. Erin Fouberg (@ErinFouberg) September 26, 2021

I lost my mum to Alzheimer’s in January this year age 92. Not long after her diagnosis I told her I was going on holiday to Greece. She immediately wrote down the names of 3 Greek nurses she’d worked with 60 years previously in case I bumped into them on my holiday 😭 ❤️‍🩹 — Helen Roberts 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Babyeh66) September 26, 2021

My mother switches her phone off when she goes out to save the battery.



That’s right. You can only get her on her mobile phone when she’s at home. — John Richardson (@rubrick) September 26, 2021

Made my day 🤗❤️ — Hone (@Heather75379192) September 27, 2021

What a sweet mother. — Tommy Randolph “Vaccinated” (@TommyRandolph) September 27, 2021

This is so precious! — PatOConnor (@PWOC) September 26, 2021

Your mom is perfect and I love her. Please let her know. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) September 27, 2021

Her and my mother’s penmanship would be difficult to distinguish between — #RetireBreyer 😷💉💉🇺🇸😎⚜️✍🏼 (@OneWorldly) September 27, 2021

❤ I had to ask my hub to explain why people in our family DM got such a kick out of this. Your mom's logic made perfect sense to me :p (Loved this and all the replies) — Mood Indigo (@_lminmd_) September 27, 2021

My mom once called and left this message: Hello? It's your mother, Charlotte. I just called to see if I know how to use the phone. I guess I do. *click* — Sue Berch (@Planet_Sue) September 27, 2021

This made me miss my beautiful mother in law so much.

It’s something she would have done. ❤️

Treasure your mum..and thank you for sharing. Made my

morning. 😊 — Jaynie Tee (@chunkytunksy) September 26, 2021

That's so cute. Good luck. — Twitress (@Twitress1) September 27, 2021

We bought my grandma an answering machine in the 90s for Christmas. She opened it and threw it halfway across the room. No way was that thing going to be in her house. She also rarely used the microwave and stayed out of the kitchen whenever it was on. — Returning America To Leadership (@ItsTeamGoodGuy1) September 26, 2021

