Mother Sends A 'photocopy Of Her Phone' To Show Picture Stored In It To Daughter

A post has been shared by a woman in which she shows the picture of the letter sent by her mother. The post has grabbed the attention of netizens.

Apoorva Kaul
A post has gone viral on the internet in which a woman has shared a picture of the letter sent by her mother. The woman was surprised to see the letter as it had a photocopy of her mother's mobile phone. The user named Marti Woolford in the post revealed that as her mother wanted to show her a picture stored in the phone, she had photocopied it and mailed it to her. 

In the Twitter thread, Woolford explained that her mother had sent her a note and photocopy of a picture stored on the mobile phone. While sharing the picture of her mother's handwritten note, she said, "Today I received in the mail a letter from my mom. It was a photocopy of her phone-she wanted to share a picture that is on her phone with me. A picture that is on her phone. She photocopied her phone and mailed this to me". In another tweet, Woolford mentioned that the picture her mother has shared is a photo of actress Jane Powell and Geary Steffin from their wedding in 1949. 

In her tweet, Marti Woolford said, "My mom, in her unique cursive writing, was saying that her mom used to tell her she looked like Jane Powell & she can now see the resemblance. Jane Powell passed on 9/16/2021". Marti Woolford mentioned that her mother wanted her to see the resemblance between her mom and actress Jane Powell. Furthermore, Woolford in another tweet said, "My mom just informed me that she did not consider any other way to share this photo except to photocopy it and mail it".  In another tweet, Woolford mentioned that she informed that people were lauding her 'penmanship'. 

Since being shared on Twitter on September 25, the post has garnered over 251K likes and 2600 Retweets. The post has caught the attention of users and netizens appreciated the hand-written note sent from her mother. Some of the netizens even shared their experiences as to how their parents and grandparents reacted to digital technology. One user commented, "Love this!! My mum will search for recipes on her phone and then carefully write them out onto paper because she doesn’t like the way the phone locks mid-cooking". Another user commented, "This is so precious".

