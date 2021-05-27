Mother Sets Record By Giving Birth To Triplets In Two Different Decades

A woman in the United States gave birth to a set of triplets in different decades as they were born five days, 12 hours and 34 minutes, apart. Kaylie DeShane has reportedly set a world record for the longest interval between the birth of triplets. Kaylie gave birth to one of her three triplets on December 28, 2019, and the other two babies were born after five days on January 2, 2020.

Triplets born decade apart

After the premature birth, her firstborn triplet had been given a nine per cent chance of survival, reported by DailyMail. As Cian was born prematurely, the other two babies were kept in the mother's womb. Five days later, Kaylie went into labour and delivered her other two babies on January 2, 2020, meaning that the babies were born in different decades. All three babies spent a total of four months in the NICU and they spent several additional months on oxygen. Declan was the first baby to come home with the couple on April 17. Rowan was the next baby to come home on April 30, and Cian came home on May 4.

Kaylie told DailyMail that she and her husband were trying for a baby for four years and then they decided to have a baby through IVF. They already had an adopted son and a stepdaughter but they wanted to have a sibling for them. They placed two embryos so they have a better chance of having a baby. She added that they had been told that there was a ten per cent chance of it ending up being twins and a one per cent chance of having a triplet. It was revealed that the couple was having triplets but due to the high risk, they were advised to terminate two babies, reported by DailyMail. The parents however decided to continue the triplet pregnancy and fighting all the odds, triplets Rowan, Declan and Cian have survived and are growing up healthy.

IMAGE: Unsplash