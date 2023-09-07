'Mother, Wife And Surgeon,' A Look At The Life Of Apoorva Ramaswamy

Apoorva Ramaswamy wife of Indian-origin presidential hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy, defended her husband’s unpopularity among female Republican primary voters. The wife of the entrepreneur-turned-politician noted that the recent polls were just “one data point” that doesn’t tell the full story of who her husband is, New Nation reported. Last month, Ramaswamy was attacked in the first Republican primary debate for his lack of public service and foreign policy experience. According to the American news outlet, the latest polls showcased that Ramaswamy’s unfavourability has increased significantly after the debate.

“What people saw on the debate stage was Vivek the fighter, and he can do that … but what we’re really in this for is his vision for our country, for the future, for the future generations, and our children,” Apoorva Ramaswamy said Tuesday, News Nation reported. “When he’s actually giving his vision, it’s really inspiring, and I know people once they come to hear him, will have a true vision of what hope he really represents,” she added. In his campaign speech shared earlier this year, the 38-year-old politician thanked his wife for her constant support.

Apoorva rejected the numbers insisting on how he’s been received by voters on the campaign trail. “It’s one data point. What I know of Vivek is that he is such a kind, generous parent, and partner. We have built a life together and he’s made many sacrifices for my career and he has been the most wonderful person to create a life with,” Ramaswamy said. “That kind of generosity does not get communicated on a debate stage and it’s one data point, but I hope that people will learn more about him,” she added.

Who is Apoorva Ramaswamy?

Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy is an Assistant Professor and surgeon at The Ohio State University. She is a laryngologist who specializes in treating swallowing and voice disorders that can occur in patients who have undergone treatment for cancer. “I am passionate about helping my patients with these problems using both surgical and medical methods in order to optimize their quality of life. I am also grateful to have the opportunity to further our knowledge about these issues, including how they happen, how we can treat them and how we can prevent them in the first place. Through my research, I hope to answer these questions and improve care for my patients,” Ramaswamy said in the bio. She is an assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Ohio State University and also serves on the medical advisory board of the National Foundation of Swallow Disorders and on multiple committees for the Dysphagia Research Society.

‘A support system’

During an interview with Fox News, the presidential candidate highlighted that his family and wife have supported him throughout his life. “I think I do derive a lot of the humility of my wife, who is a leader in her own way, in her own unique world,” Ramaswamy told Fox News. In a sweet post honouring his wife, Ramaswamy said that he would love to be part of the Apoorva Ramaswamy Fan Club. “Mother. Wife. Surgeon. Citizen. Future First Lady. Count me in on the Apoorva Ramaswamy Fan Club,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.