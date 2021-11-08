MQM Workers With Families Stage Protest In US Against Pakistan's Atrocities On Mohajirs

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) workers demonstrated outside the White House in the US against the atrocities by the Pakistani regime on Mohajirs. As per ANI, the MQM has called on the US to protest against the decision by Pakistan’s apex court pertaining to the demolishing of legal and private property of the Mohajirs in Karachi. The movement has defined the Pakistani apex court’s order as continued atrocities against the community by the country’s military along with its peripheral paramilitary forces.

MQM has reportedly also defined the court’s decision as a move to make Sindh a federal colony while the movement has demanded a separate nation for Sindhis. The MQM supporters on Sunday, November 7, gathered outside the White House and chanted slogans demanding freedom. The media report stated that the MQM Central Organizing Committee and workers of varying chapters from different cities in the United States and their families took part in the demonstration.

The members of the MQM Central Coordination committee including Rehan Ibadat and Mahfdooz Haideri also took part in the rally. ANI has stated that the Pakistani apex court’s gruesome order of blowing up Nasla Tower in Karachi, demolition of other Mohajir houses and businesses, extrajudicial killings of Mohajirs and Sindhis by the country’s army and paramilitary, enforced disappearances are a few of the issues that MQM and Mohajirs are facing.

PEOPLE PROTESTING IN WASHINGTON DC IN FRONT OF WHITE HOUSE AGAINST THE ATROCITIES ON MOHAJIRS AND OTHER OPPRESSED NATIONS BY ARMY AND ESTABLISHMENT OF PAKISTAN



DEMANDING FOR INDEPENDENCE AND CHANTING FOR SINDHUDESH



PROTEST ORGANISED BY

MQM USA

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/qCSKH3ObRw — Tariq Jawaid (@tjmqm1957) November 7, 2021

MQM condemned killing of Sindhi youth

The movement has also condemned the unexplained killings of Sindhi youth Nazim Jokhio by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Jam Owais Gohram. Additionally, as per the report, they also condemned the Pakistani Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for heading the apex court in the country while being biased against Mohajirs. The movement reportedly lambasted Ahmed and chanted slogans saying, “Shame on, Shame on you Chief Justice, Shame on you.”

MQM has demanded US President Joe Biden administration to take categoric steps to safeguard Mohajirs and noted that their struggle is for Sindhudesh. Reportedly, the speakers called on the Biden administration to listen to their voices of freedom and to help oppressed nations for humanity. MQM also strongly denounced the Sindhi youth and urged the human rights organisations to address the brutal murder.

(IMAGE: @tjmqm1957/Twitter/PTI)

(With ANI inputs)