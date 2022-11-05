Multiple Tornadoes Reported Across US' Texas & Oklahoma; One Dead, Dozens Hurt

US northeast Texas Lamar County judge, Brandon Bell, the highest elected official in the county, declared a disaster in the area on November 4, confirming two dozen injuries after the multiple tornado storm were reported across the state. The first tornadic storms of the day appeared to pop in northeast Texas and southern Oklahoma. The storms also produced a 63 mph wind gust at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where hundreds of flights were either delayed or canceled.

The National Weather Service has issued an alert and said that the “threat of tornadoes, some intense, and damaging winds, continue across the ArkLaTex (Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas) region overnight as a strong cold front passes through the southern Plains.”

Damage caused by US tornado

The combination of an unstable air mass and a frontal boundary triggered severe storms from Texas through Arkansas. One of the hardest hit areas was Lamar County. Damage was reported in the towns of both Paris and Powderly. The storms have damaged houses in many places, left debris on roads, and uprooted trees, throwing normal lives out of gear in the south-central region. Several videos surfaced on social media showing severe damage to infrastructure caused by the storms.

The Sheriff’s Office said the tornado arrived around 4 p.m. and damaged and destroyed about 50 homes, AP reported. Particularly, major damages have been reported from Powderly, although an official said that there were no confirmed deaths yet.

“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.” Local authorities appeared to be prepared for the severe weather, with some schools allowing early dismissal and Texas activating its emergency response plan.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tweeted, "Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes. Storms hit in Bryan, Choctaw, and Le Flore counties, among others. Additional flash flooding in some areas. Search & rescue teams and generators forwarded to the Idabel area."