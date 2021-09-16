Musicians Organise An ‘out-of-the-balcony’ Fundraiser For Hurricane Ida Victims; Watch

A video of musicians joining together to perform from their balconies has gone viral on social media. Connell Thompson, a musician, recently posted the video on Instagram. The live performance, he writes, was inspired by last year's commemoration of critical workers in the United States. He noted, "This specific concert was a fundraiser for those who experienced losses as a result of Hurricane Ida."

The musicians can be heard playing ‘The Climb’, a song by Miley Cyrus. Thompson in the post’s caption asked viewers’ to tag Miley in the comment section.

Since its release, the video has received over 1,800 views and counting. People have also left a variety of comments in response to the post. An Instagram user commented, "10x better than the original," while another posted, "Absolutely incredible." The followers in the comment section have requested the musician for the longer version of this video.

(Image: @CONNELLTHOMPSONSAX/Instagram)