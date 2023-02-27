Musk Backs Dilbert Creator, Accuses US Media Of Racism Against White And Asian Communities

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a stance against racism, siding with the Caucasian and Asian communities and accusing American media and educational institutions for being "racist" towards them. Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote: "For a 'very' long time, US media was racist against non-white people, now they’re racist against whites & Asians. Same thing happened with elite colleges & high schools in America. Maybe they can try not being racist."

The billionaire's remarks come as backlash continues to strike Scott Adams, whose comic strip 'Dilbert' was removed from syndication by media outlets around the United States after he unleashed a racist rant on a YouTube video. In the clip, Adams talked about a poll by Rasmussen Reports which said that 26% of Black participants did not agree that “It’s OK to be white”.

He then went on to say that the respondents belonged to a “hate group". To make matters more controversial, he admitted that he decided to live in a community that does not have many Black residents as he didn’t “want to have anything to do with them.” In his message to his white audience, Adams said that they must "get the h*ll away from Black people".

Social media users react to Musk's tweet about racism

Following this, several news publications such as the Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Cleveland Plain Dealer, The Oregonian, and USA Today dropped 'Dilbert'. Musk has a track record of highlighting instances of racism. In response to a Twitter user, he said that white people who suffer police brutality do not get as much media attention as Black people. “Very disproportionate to promote a false narrative," he said.

Musk's latest comments on racism have garnered mixed reactions. "this is something you'd think if you were incapable of critical thinking," wrote one user. "Yes, the notoriously marginalised and discriminated white race," another user sarcastically said. "I can’t believe this tweet is still up," said a third user in disbelief.