Musk Doesn’t Think His Tweets Impact Stock Markets, Says They Move Themselves All The Time

After being named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that he doesn’t think his tweets have the power to move markets. In an interview with Time’s, Musk discussed his Twitter habit, which has often landed him in hot water with the US government and also forced him to step down as chairman of Tesla’s board. However, on Monday, Musk said that he doesn’t think he bears much responsibility for what happens after he tweets, suggesting that his posts don’t have much of an impact on the markets.

"Markets move themselves all the time, based on nothing as far as I can tell," Musk told Time. "So the statements that I make, are they materially different from random movements of the stock that might happen anyway? I don't think so,” he added.

But there are several instances when Tesla’s stock moved following Musk’s tweet. Back in 2018, the SpaceX CEO had even faced the ire of the Securities and Exchange Commission over a tweet claiming he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. This tweet had then sent Tesla’s share price skyrocketing 14%. Later, the SEC filed suit against Musk, accusing him of making “false and misleading” statements. This led to Musk and Tesla agreeing to pay $20 million, following which he stepped down as chairman of Tesla’s board.

In another incident, last month Tesla's shares dipped after Musk tweeted that the company hadn’t yet signed a deal with Hertz, despite the car-rental firm announcing that it had ordered 100,000 Tesla Model 3 sedans. The company’s shares also dropped 7% after Musk had asked his social media followers whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock. Then in 2020, Musk tweeted saying that he thinks Tesla’s stock price was “too high”, following which the shares of the automaker dropped by about 9%.

Musk’s influence on cryptocurrencies

Even though Musk claims that his tweets don’t influence the stocks, his posts clearly have impacted the markets. Musk’s influence on the crypto market has also continued, with his tweets roiling the prices of the leading cryptocurrency. Back in June, several crypto investors criticised the Tesla CEO for making comments against Bitcoin that triggered a downward spiral in the valuation of the world's largest digital currency.

First, Tesla suspended payments in Bitcoin over climate concerns and then later Musk tweeted that implied in a Twitter exchange that the electric carmaker has sold or may sell part of its Bitcoin holdings. However, in a separate tweet, Musk clarified that Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin. But at this moment, the cryptocurrency was already trading at one of its lowest values. As the negative tweets from Elon Musk continued, Bitcoin kept crashing.

