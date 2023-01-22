Musk Hires 100 Bodyguards To Boost Security At SA Home Over Fears Of Father's Abduction

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, has beefed up the security at his dad Errol Musk's home in Western Cape, South Africa as he hired about 100 new bodyguards "who are armed to the teeth” to surveil the place round-the-clock over fears that his father may be at risk of abduction. The tech entrepreneur's native home already hosts a high-profile security arrangement with high-tech video surveillance cameras and electrified fences due to multiple break-ins in the past. Errol revealed that his house had been broken into four times just last year alone, adding that “the risk of something bad happening or literally even being shot is quite significant," according to the British newspaper Sun, which cited Musk's father's statement.

Musk spent billions of dollars to ramp up the security system to 'first class' with about a hundred bodyguards to boost his father's safety. The 76-year-old retired engineer, Musk's dad Errol, said that his son resorted to beefing up security at their South Africa home over the fears of his kidnapping. In 1998, he stressed, he had shot dead three armed intruders when Elon was barely a child. “It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t," Errol noted.

"[Elon] Musk decided, after the recent threats against him, that I need protection as well,” Errol stressed "If they kidnap one of us, it will be the quickest $20 million anybody’s ever made in their life," he added.

Elon Musk has been under constant pressure for the well-being of his family. Some of the contractors to fit surveillance tools, that could be monitored from Musk’s phone, arrived at Musk's home in Langebaan approximately 90 miles north of Cape Town last month. Errol noted that he was getting used to living in the barricaded home, abound in security provisions as Johannesburg and Pretoria have also lately been crime-ridden. Musk vetted out an estimated 14.6 thousand dollars over the most efficient security system installed in his house, according to Errol, who also emphasized that his son is “a bit naïve about the enemies he’s making, especially with the Twitter Files.”

"I’m not afraid, but I’m really afraid that something will happen to Elon even though he is surrounded by about 100 bodyguards,” Musk's father stressed, expressing concern about his billionaire son.

Musk's car chased by unidentified 'crazy stalker'

In December, Twitter CEO's motorcade was chased by an unidentified "crazy stalker," who attempted to bar the car's route, eventually climbing on the hood with his 2-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii "lil X" inside. Musk threatened legal action against the man, saying that his son's safety was jeopardized because the stalker assumed that he himself was in the car.

Tesla's boss shut down the people tracking his LIVE location and publicly exposing his whereabouts. He slammed one programmer Jack Sweeney, known for operating a flight-tracking account since 2020 that traced Musk's real-time locations. The latter claimed that Musk had messaged him last year, and had offered him $5K to take the account down. Twitter CEO accused Sweeney of posting “assassination coordinates.”

Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood.



Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

SpaceX CEO in a tweet, posted the 11-second clip of the car breach incident that revealed the license plate digits as he asked: "Anyone recognize this person or car?" The visuals showed an unidentified man donning a balaclava seated behind the wheel of a white Hyundai. Musk threatened Twitter users running accounts that unveiled prominent people's live location online, as he tweeted: "Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."