Musk Ridicules Pentagon's Vain Attempts To Delete Leaked Ukraine War Plans From Internet

Twitter CEO Elon Musk derided the Pentagon's desperate attempts to remove classified information about Ukraine's war plans from the Internet, stating that seeking to delete the leaked information from the face of social media will only blow the entire debacle out of proportion.

"Yeah, you can totally delete things from the Internet – that works perfectly and doesn’t draw attention to whatever you were trying to hide at all," he sarcastically tweeted on Friday. But Musk's snarky advice should not be brushed aside, given the fact that the Twitter CEO himself has experienced something similar.

Parts of Twitter's source code were leaked on online platform GitHub during the time he was carrying out large-scale layoffs at Twitter last year. They were withdrawn only recently after a court appeal. Musk's latest mockery comes after reports surfaced that the Pentagon was scrambling to remove classified information concerning Ukraine's military from social media.

All you need to know about leaked documents

The leak put Ukraine's broad war plans out in the open, detailing the counteroffensives it has planned against Russia for spring. Furthermore, the leaked documents also consisted of the United States and NATO's plans to help Ukraine bolster its military to battle Russian forces.

The leak prompted an investigation by the Pentagon, although little success was achieved in removing posts on social media and finding the perpetrators behind the expose. "We are aware of the reports of social media posts, and the Department is reviewing the matter," Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told ABC News.

According to the New York Times, the documents hit social media platforms like Telegram and Twitter as photographs. The contents inside them outlined a number of crucial defence stats, such as Ukrainian troop casualty estimates, numbers on weapon deliveries, and battalion strengths. However, many experts speculate that the documents were manipulated as part of a Russian disinformation campaign to show Moscow's forces in good light and exaggerate setbacks experienced by Ukrainian troops.