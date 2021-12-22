Musk's SpaceX Rocket Factory Logs Highest Number Of Workplace COVID-19 Cases In LA County

Amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket factory has reported at least 132 cases of COVID-19 infections, the local department of public health said on Monday. According to a report published by NPR, the Elon Musk-led company in Hawthorne employs nearly 6,000 people, and the recent outbreaks account for nearly 30% of the workplace COVID-19 cases in the county. The list shows more than 35 companies have over three confirmed cases each, taking the tally to 452.

Meanwhile, the second workplace with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases is the Los Angeles International Airport FedEx facility, which reported 85 confirmed cases of COVID. This is the second time Musk's company is creating headlines for having a higher number of infection cases in the workplace. In March 2020, nearly 450 of around 10,000 workers at Tesla's Fremont, Calif., factory reported positive for COVID-19 test, and in December 125 positive cases were reported.

Over 73% of COVID cases reported in US were indicated to be Omicron

The sudden surge in COVID cases comes amid the rising infection in California and across the US, fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is rapidly sweeping the world. However, the SpaceX CEO has always been a staunch critic of government-backed lockdowns. Earlier, he had raised his voice against the lockdown measures as he said lockdowns affected the plant and called the government "fascist" and "not democratic." He also had defined local authorities' order to stop production work. He said, "I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me," reported NPR.

In the last week, more than 73% of COVID cases reported in the United States were indicated to be Omicron. The report states that more than 6,50,000 cases of the Omicron variant occurred over the last week, and nearly 90% of cases of COVID-19 in New York belong to the newly dominant strain. The Omicron variant is dominant in the South, Central Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and New York. First detected in South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Omicron variant as the "variant of concern." According to reports shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the newly detected strain is spreading rapidly, and it has shown a six-fold increase in the number of infections in only one week. Meanwhile, in India, at least 200 cases of the new Omicron variant have been reported till now, with Maharashtra and Delhi contributing to the highest number of cases.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image)