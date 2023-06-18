Muslim-led US City Bans Pride Flags As Few Residents Celebrate Decision

Following a lengthy and tense meeting, a community in the Detroit area of Michigan, US has implemented a ban on LGBTQ+ flags from being displayed on publicly owned flagpoles. This decision has sparked discussions about discrimination, religion, and the city's reputation for being inclusive to newcomers.

During the public comment section of the Hamtramck City Council meeting on Tuesday night, in an act of protest, a woman expressed her disapproval by sharing a kiss with another woman who was standing beside her.

Why is this important?

In 2015, numerous progressive inhabitants in Hamtramck, Michigan, rejoiced as their city gained global recognition for being the first in the US to elect a city council with a Muslim majority.

They perceived the transfer of power and the resulting diversity as a symbolic yet significant rejection of the Islamophobic discourse that formed a central theme in the campaign of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

This week, many of those same residents observed with distress as a now entirely Muslim and socially conservative city council enacted legislation prohibiting the display of Pride flags on city property. These flags, similar to many others hoisted across the country, were originally intended to commemorate and support the LGBTQ+ community.

What did the council decide?

“You guys are welcome,” AP quoted council member Nayeem Choudhury said. “(But) why do you have to have the flag shown on government property to be represented? You’re already represented. We already know who you are.”

Certain members of the all-Muslim council have expressed that the presence of the pride flag contradicts the beliefs held by some individuals in their faith. However, businesses and residents still retained the freedom to display a pride flag on their private property, as there are no restrictions imposed in that regard.

“We want to respect the religious rights of our citizens,” Choudhury said.

The council reached a unanimous decision to limit the display of flags to a selection of five options. These include the American flag, the Michigan flag, and a flag that represents the native countries of immigrant residents, among others.

What was the reaction?

After the council's unanimous vote, Muslim residents filled city hall and erupted in cheers. However, on Hamtramck's social media platforms, there has been a relentless wave of taunting. One post, accompanied by emojis of a flexing bicep, read: "Fagless City."

In a tense monologue before the vote, Councilmember Mohammed Hassan shouted his justification at LGBTQ+ supporters: “I’m working for the people, what the majority of the people like.”

“There’s a sense of betrayal,” The Guardian quoted the former Hamtramck mayor Karen Majewski, who is Polish American. “We supported you when you were threatened, and now our rights are threatened, and you’re the one doing the threatening.”

What are the demographics of Hamtramck?

Hamtramck, with a population of 27,000, is an independent community located within the larger city of Detroit. It is surrounded by the boundaries of Detroit. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 40% of Hamtramck's residents were born in countries other than the United States. A notable portion of the population has Yemeni or Bangladeshi heritage.

For approximately a century, politics in Hamtramck was predominantly influenced by Polish and Ukrainian Catholics. However, by 2013, the political landscape shifted as a result of an influx of Bangladeshi and Yemeni immigrants, who are primarily Muslim. Nonetheless, the city still maintains significant populations of the aforementioned groups, as well as African Americans, whites, and Bosnian and Albanian Americans. According to the 2020 census data, an estimated 30% to 38% of Hamtramck's residents are of Yemeni descent, while around 24% have Asian ancestry, mainly Bangladeshi.

