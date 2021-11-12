Myanmar Court Sentences US Journalist Danny Fenster To 11 Years For Multiple Charges

A court in Myanmar has sentenced US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison on Friday, 12 November. The court has found the journalist guilty on several charges, including encouragement for allegedly spreading false information, AP cited lawyer Than Zaw Aung as saying. Fenster was also found guilty of contacting unlawful organisations and violating visa rules.

Danny Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar has been reportedly sentenced to the maximum term for all the charges. Fenster has been detained since May and he has been slapped with additional charges of sedition and terrorism. Lawyer Than Zaw Aung has said that Fenster has been found guilty of contacting unlawful organisations and violating visa rules, according to The Associated Press. Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on 24 May as he was about to travel on a flight to Detroit in the United States.

Thomas Kean, Editor in Chief of Frontier Myanmar, in a statement after the announcement of the sentence said that they were all “frustrated and disappointed” at the decision. Thomas Kean in a statement said, “Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at the decision. We just want to see Danny released as soon as possible so he can go home to his family,” as per AP. Furthermore, Kean, in a statement on Twitter, mentioned that "there is absolutely no basis to convict Danny of these charges." After the coup in February, the military junta has been cracking down on press freedom.

As per the AP report, the Myanmar military authorities have arrested nearly 100 journalists, and about 30 remain in prison. The Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, and since then, the people of Myanmar have been demanding the restoration of democracy in the country. Several governments and human rights groups across the world have raised concerns over the situation in Myanmar. According to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners press release, approximately 10,000 people have been detained by the military Junta in its crackdown. Furthermore, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners mentioned that as of November 11, at least 150 have been killed in custody in Myanmar.

