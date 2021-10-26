Myanmar: US Officials Condemn Brutal Violence By Military, Support Pro-democracy Movement

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan, on Monday, held a meeting with members of exiled Myanmarese administration and expressed the Biden administration’s backing for the pro-democracy movement in the country. In his video conference with representatives of Burmese NUG Duwa Lashi La and Zin Mar Aung, Sullivan reiterated his call for democracy and discussed ongoing efforts in the country about the restoration of law and order. Washington has strongly opposed the military coup in the south-east Asian country and for the same, it has also imposed strict sanctions on as many as 10 military leaders of as well as frozen billions of dollars held in American funds . ..

Sullivan 'underscored continued US support for the pro-democracy movement in Burma and they discussed ongoing efforts to restore Burma's path to democracy,' Horne said, referring to the Southeast Asian country by its former name.

Additionally, Sullivan also denounced the “Burmese military brutal violence” that has left over 1199 people dead, as per rights group AAPP. Furthermore, asserting that Washington will continue to advocate the release for all “unjustified arrest”, he called for the arrest of Ko Kyaw Min Yu aka Jimmy Ko, a student activist, who was arrested a day before in a surprise overnight attack.

Myanmar's coup d’état

The Southeast Asian nation has been hit with gruelling violence after military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared a coup d’état on February 1. Not only have Myanmar’s democratically elected lawmakers including ousted state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi detained but hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives in the “fight for democracy.” According to the rights group AAPP, more than 900 people have been killed, 9193 total arrested,7032 currently detained or sentenced while 1954 people are evading an arrest warrant as of October 26.

In the most recent development, ASEAN leaders have said that they will continue to press Myanmar's military junta to allow the organisation's special envoy to visit the country, Japanese media reported. The leaders asserted that the Special Envoy is granted full access to all parties involved during his visit to Myanmar in order to foster trust and confidence. According to Kyodo News, the ASEAN Summit will call on the Myanmar junta to uphold its commitment to a five-point accord reached by the bloc's leaders in April to help find a solution to the country's political turmoil. This comes ahead of the next Southeast Asian conference, which is scheduled for October 26-28.

Image: AP

(With inputs from ANI)