A pro-democracy protest in Myanmar turned deadly after a military vehicle allegedly ploughed into a crowd, killing at least five people. The demonstrations took place over the weekend in a Yangon township, where protesters had gathered to raise their voice against the military junta, Myanmar Now reported on December 6.

Since the Tatmadaw seized power in the country on February 1, protests have erupted across the Southeast Asian country leading to the deaths of over 1,300 people. On Monday, the military confirmed that three people- two men and a woman - have been injured. Additionally, more than eleven people were arrested.

Everyday, the peaceful people of Myanmar are being targeted with crimes against humanity. We have made urgent and frequent requests for R2P, a no fly zone, arms embargoes, sanctions and recognition of NUG, but most of these requests have been met with no results on the ground.. pic.twitter.com/EXk20lb5OC — Dr. Sasa (@DrSasa22222) December 5, 2021

The Myanmar security forces’ massacre of several dozen people has all the hallmarks of a planned attack on protesters.



“Hlaing Tharyar was a bloodbath for which all those responsible should be brought to justice." ~ @mannymaung#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/wiQIb2Fx7m — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) December 3, 2021

Strong condemnation from US and UN

The military crackdown has triggered strong condemnation from the US as well as the United Nations (UN) which called for action against those responsible for “excessive and disproportionate use of force against unarmed civilians.” Meanwhile, American Embassy in Myanmar reiterated its support to demonstrators and expressed “horror” at the killings of "peaceful protesters."

UN Resident Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said, “ am deeply concerned by this morning’s reported attack on several unarmed civilians in Kyimyindaing Township, Yangon when a vehicle belonging to the security forces rammed into protestors who were then fired upon with live ammunition. Initial reports indicate that several people were killed in the incident, while several others were injured. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms and pass on my deepest condolences to the families of all those who were killed or injured”.

The @UNinMyanmar condemns this morning’s reported attack on unarmed civilians in Kyimyindaing, Yangon, in which a vehicle belonging to security forces rammed into protestors who were fired upon with live ammunition leading to deaths & injuries. https://t.co/G6k026yfti pic.twitter.com/ijjDzYjD7X — United Nations in Myanmar (@UNinMyanmar) December 5, 2021

We are horrified by reports that security forces opened fire against, ran over, and killed several peaceful protesters this morning in Yangon. We support the right of the people of Burma to protest peacefully. https://t.co/WrfgJFpBsk pic.twitter.com/hwF0cI3zy3 — U.S. Embassy Burma (@USEmbassyBurma) December 5, 2021

Meanwhile, a Myanmar court on Monday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison declaring her guilty of inciting and violating COVID-19 restrictions, a legal official said according to AP. The December 6 ruling is the first in a range of cases that are brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the junta seized the power on 1 February and engulfed the nation in chaos. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a landslide victory in November 2020 general election while the army’s base party lost several seats. Rejecting NLD's win, the junta claimed massive voter fraud following the results.

(Image: AP)