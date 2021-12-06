Last Updated:

'We are horrified' | Myanmar: US, UN Condemn Violence After Anti-coup Protest Turns Deadly In Yangon

A pro-democracy protest in Myanmar turned deadly after a military vehicle allegedly ploughed into a crowd, killing at least five people

Riya Baibhawi
Myanmar

IMAGE: AP


A pro-democracy protest in Myanmar turned deadly after a military vehicle allegedly ploughed into a crowd, killing at least five people. The demonstrations took place over the weekend in a Yangon township, where protesters had gathered to raise their voice against the military junta, Myanmar Now reported on December 6.

Since the Tatmadaw seized power in the country on February 1, protests have erupted across the Southeast Asian country leading to the deaths of over 1,300 people. On Monday, the military confirmed that three people- two men and a woman - have been injured. Additionally, more than eleven people were arrested.

Strong condemnation from US and UN 

The military crackdown has triggered strong condemnation from the US as well as the United Nations (UN) which called for action against those responsible for “excessive and disproportionate use of force against unarmed civilians.” Meanwhile, American Embassy in Myanmar reiterated its support to demonstrators and expressed “horror” at the killings of "peaceful protesters." 

UN Resident Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said, “ am deeply concerned by this morning’s reported attack on several unarmed civilians in Kyimyindaing Township, Yangon when a vehicle belonging to the security forces rammed into protestors who were then fired upon with live ammunition. Initial reports indicate that several people were killed in the incident, while several others were injured. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms and pass on my deepest condolences to the families of all those who were killed or injured”.

Meanwhile, a Myanmar court on Monday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison declaring her guilty of inciting and violating COVID-19 restrictions, a legal official said according to AP. The December 6 ruling is the first in a range of cases that are brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the junta seized the power on 1 February and engulfed the nation in chaos. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won a landslide victory in November 2020 general election while the army’s base party lost several seats. Rejecting NLD's win, the junta claimed massive voter fraud following the results.

