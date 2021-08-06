In a bizzare turn of events, the former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had "no idea" about the whereabouts of a nearly $6,000 worth bottle of whisky that was gifted to him by Japan. Humorously hinting that it could have gone missing due to State Department's "incompetence". The comments hold relevance after a filing posted in the Federal Registrar, the State Department confirmed an investigation into the disappearance of the whisky bottle given to Pompeo by the government of Japan in 2019. The department had listed the value of the bottle at $5,800 but classified its current disposition as "unknown".

"The great case of the missing whisky bottle," Pompeo said during an interview with Fox News. "I assume it was never touched and it never got to me. I have no idea how the State Department lost this thing, although I saw enormous incompetence at the State Department during my time there. I'm happy to try and help them find it," he added.

US State Department investigates into lost whisky bottle gifted by Japan govt

In a statement obtained by The New York Times, Pompeo's attorney William A. Burck said that his client had "no idea" what happened to the whisky. They guessed that the bottle was handed over to a staff member rather than the former US Secretary of State himself as he was in Saudi Arabia at the time.

US officials are not allowed to keep gifts from foreign governments valued at over $390 but they can accept and donate the gift to the National Archives. They have the option of purchasing the gift for themselves on the condition they reimburse the Treasury Department for the consideration.

In relation to the lost whisky bottle, State Department in a public notice wrote, "The Department is looking into the matter and has an ongoing inquiry."

The State Department reported that the whisky bottle investigation enumerated several gifts given to the US and delegates between 2017-2019, many of which went to former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump. All of those gifts were donated to the National Archives.