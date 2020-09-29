Naegleria Fowleri: All You Need To Know About Brain-eating Amoeba That Killed 6-year-old

The governor of Texas issued a disaster declaration on September 27 after a six-year-old boy died of the infection from Naegleria fowleri, a “brain-eating amoeba” later found in the victim’s community water supply. Governor Greg Abbott’s office said that the deadly amoeba was found in the City of Lake Jackson's water supply, prompting to issue a disaster declaration for Brazoria County.

“I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community,” Abbott said in a statement.

What is Naegleria fowleri?

Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as the “brain-eating amoeba”, is a single-celled living organism which can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). It is commonly found in warm freshwaters like lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nasal membranes and travels to the brain where it causes PAM, which is usually fatal.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naegleria infections may also occur when contaminated water from inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water enters the nasal membranes. A person cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria, CDC website says. The illness and symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, altered mental status, hallucinations, and coma.

“Overall, the outlook for people who get this disease is poor, although early diagnosis and new treatments might increase the chances for survival,” says CDC on its website.

According to Florida Department of Health, there are only 37 reported cases with exposures in the state since 1962. Earlier in September, the health department warned people who frequently swim and dive in local lakes, rivers, and ponds during warm temperatures. The DOH said that adverse health effects on people can be prevented by avoiding nasal contacts with these water bodies and the amoeba enters through the nose.

