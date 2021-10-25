Nancy Pelosi Appears To Forget Trump's Name During An Interview; Says 'what’s-his-name?'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday appeared to briefly forget the ex-US President Donald Trump’s name in an interview related to President Joe Biden and the Democrats. Speaking to Jake Tapper on CNN show that focused on the elimination of the filibuster to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, Pelosi said "the most important vote right now in the Congress of the United States is the vote to respect the sanctity of the vote, the fundamental basis of our democracy.”

She then goes on to add, that if there were one vote that the filibuster could enable to go forward “that would be the vote, and enable so much more, because we're talking about stopping the suppression of the vote and the nullification of the elections”. As the US House Speaker further continued her remarks on CNN’s State of the Union she then said, “Now, just to remind you, when what’s-his-name was president [forgetting Donald Trump’s name] and the Republicans were in power —” At this point, Tapper reminded her of Donald Trump.

Pelosi, briefly stopping to listen then continued, “Mitch McConnell lifted the filibuster, allowing three justices to be appointed to the Supreme Court for life with simple majorities. You’d think they’d be able to pull it back in time for the American people to vote.”

Pelosi forgot George Floyd's name, replaced Trump's name for George Bush

During a 2018 interview with Fox, Pelosi similarly forgot the then US president Trump’s name and replaced it with former President George W. Bush. In her televised interview, Pelosi said, “This is a cover-up by the Republicans to shield President Bush, excuse me, President Trump in this investigation.” At the time, the US House Speaker was demanding Devin Nunes’ ouster as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, per the reports after the latter delivered a manipulated version of a secret document to the US White House.

In 2020, Pelosi earned backlash for forgetting Black man George Floyd’s name during an interview about the police reform. Pelosi referred to George Floyd as “George Kirby” on Fox. When asked if she would seek to be a US House Speaker in 2022, Pelosi briefly giggled and stated that she would first need to discuss with her family before making a final decision.