Nancy Pelosi Brings Retired Lt. Gen Russel L. Honore To Monitor Security Before Jan 20

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has appointed retired Lt. Gen Russel L. Honore to review the security before Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. Pelosi, while speaking at a regular press briefing on Friday, said that she has tasked Lt. Gen Honore with conducting a review of the Capitol Hill security, monitoring interagency processes and command & control. This comes after the January 6 insurrection at Capitol Hill when a riotous mob attacked the US Congress building.

Pelosi further said that the inauguration is going to be a small ceremonial event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic in order to maintain social distancing and the rest of the health safety protocols. Pelosi said that as much as they are excited about welcoming a new president at the White House, they can't do that at the risk of the American public's health and well being, hence they are going to have a small number of people this year. Pelosi said that the gathering was always going to be small but with last week's insurrection, it is now necessitated by security.

7,000 National Guards deployed

According to reports, at least 7,000 National Guards have been deployed in Washington DC following the January 6 violence. More than 2,000 of those have been tasked with monitoring the inauguration day arrangements and ensure the orderly and safe transfer of power. Vice-President Mike Pence held a meeting on Friday to review the security arrangements for the inauguration day event. President Donald Trump has asked federal agencies to ensure no security lapse happens on January 20 and has also urged people to not voice their opposition through means of violence.

Trump is accused of inciting the crowd that laid siege on the Capitol Hill building last week while a joint session to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' win was underway. Five people, including a DC police officer, died during the insurrection. House Representatives on January 13 impeached Trump with a bipartisan vote, making him the first US President to be impeached twice. Senate will now hold a trial to impeach Trump and if convicted, he will be removed from office. However, the vote is not going to take place until after the election, which means if Trump is convicted he will be the first former president to be impeached.

