Nancy Pelosi-Trump Political Face-off Triggers Memes, Netizens Say 'what A Kindergarten'

As the United States President Donald Trump delivered his Union Speech on February 4, the partisan tension between Democrats and Republicans deepened. While Trump refused to shake hands with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she, in turn, tore his speech and tossed it aside after the US President was done speaking. However, these two political gestures are not only being widely shared on various social media platforms but have also become the new meme trend.

Trump denies Pelosi’s handshake pic.twitter.com/4OG972k1ZK — Dee Jay et al. (@coffee_deejay) February 5, 2020

Pelosi tears up the speech! pic.twitter.com/Qj2gLosWsA — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 5, 2020

Read - SAVAGE: After Tearing Speech To Shreds, Nancy Pelosi Lets Trump Know Dems Won't Back Down

Netizens post hilarious reactions

Apart from the internet users mocking the entire episode as 'kindergarten', others were seen divided over who was more 'apolitical'. Netizens used GIF's and quotes, to explain their emotions, most people were also seen calling Pelosi as 'savage'.

Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech sent me. #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/Sf6j7B0B2a — Nick Sarotte (@Nick_Sarotte) February 5, 2020

Read - Donald Trump Snubs Nancy Pelosi's Handshake, Speaker Tears Up SOTU Speech Text

What a kindergarten! #Trump denies handshake to #Pelosi and she torn his script. What a hollow nut! pic.twitter.com/xFsx38Kv1A — Oliver Paul (@enlightedlove) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi wins again & again. she tore up her copy of Pres. Trump's State of the Union speech "because it was a manifesto of mistruths."#SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/ehhh7r9GoT — JOE (@josagana) February 5, 2020

I honestly can't believe I got to see @SpeakerPelosi tear up the #SOTU speech live. It was such a powerful moment, and it will hold so much historical weight when we look back. Trump knows how to put on a show, but Pelosi stole the spotlight. It was a beautiful thing to witness. — sunny🌻 (@hummushroom) February 5, 2020

Read - Israeli President Meets Nancy Pelosi

Read - Nancy Pelosi Accuses Senator McConnell Of 'showing True Colours'