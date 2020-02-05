Union Budget
Nancy Pelosi-Trump Political Face-off Triggers Memes, Netizens Say 'what A Kindergarten'

US News

While Trump refused to shake hands with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she, in turn, tore his speech and tossed it aside after he was done.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nancy Pelosi

As the United States President Donald Trump delivered his Union Speech on February 4, the partisan tension between Democrats and Republicans deepened. While Trump refused to shake hands with House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, she, in turn, tore his speech and tossed it aside after the US President was done speaking. However, these two political gestures are not only being widely shared on various social media platforms but have also become the new meme trend. 

Read - SAVAGE: After Tearing Speech To Shreds, Nancy Pelosi Lets Trump Know Dems Won't Back Down

Netizens post hilarious reactions

Apart from the internet users mocking the entire episode as 'kindergarten', others were seen divided over who was more 'apolitical'. Netizens used GIF's and quotes, to explain their emotions, most people were also seen calling Pelosi as 'savage'. 

Read -  Donald Trump Snubs Nancy Pelosi's Handshake, Speaker Tears Up SOTU Speech Text

Read - Israeli President Meets Nancy Pelosi

Read - Nancy Pelosi Accuses Senator McConnell Of 'showing True Colours'

Published:
COMMENT
