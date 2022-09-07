Nancy Pelosi Eyes Italy Ambassador Gig If GOP Wins House Majority In November: Report

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has requested President Joe Biden to nominate her to be ambassador to Italy should the Republicans regain the House majority in November's midterm elections. Eyeing the spot as empty, Pelosi intends to ask the President to nominate her to the position, and the latter has been holding the seat vacant for the speaker, FBN reported.

Biden has refrained from filling the designation with any Senate-confirmed ambassador to Rome since ex-Republican President Donald Trump’s envoy, Lewis Eisenberg, stepped down from his role last year on January 4. Villa Taverna, the official residence in Rome, has since been occupied by Chargé d’Affaires Shawn P. Crowley, and Thomas Smitham. Pelosi, who is of Italian descent herself, has shown interest in holding the role after the November elections if it likely brings a Republican majority. Republicans need to win five House seats in the Nov. 8 elections to gain control of the House.

“The president has been slow to name ambassadors to several countries, including Italy […] 27% of the 194 ambassador positions are currently without a Senate-confirmed official," reports FBN.

Pelosi's spokesperson responds

Last year, speculations arose that the US House Speaker would be nominated for the role of ambassador to the Vatican. In October, though, President Biden elected Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly for the position putting the rumours to rest. Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill, when reached out by The Post, trashed the reports saying that House Speaker has "no interest in this position" and that she has not discussed anything about it in the White House. The 82-year-old is readying for her 18th two-year term from the Blue district in her hometown of San Francisco.

In statements made earlier, the California Democrat had suggested that she would step down by 2022 as the Democratic lawmakers would push for "generational change." Pelosi revealed that the term-limits proposal if passed by a majority, would require the top three senior leadership members to step aside after they served three terms. They could only serve with two-thirds' support of the Democratic caucus. This year, Pelosi would begin her third term as leader in Congress.