US: Nancy Pelosi Orders House Members To Wear Masks Or Be Out Of The Chamber

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered all members to wear face masks, who would be allowed to remove them only while addressing, or else, they would be asked to leave the chamber. This comes as the US remains the most virus-affected country in the world and as per Johns Hopkins University tally, the death toll in the United States surpass 150,700 with over 4.4 million total coronavirus cases. Pelosi announced that lawmakers not wearing a mask would account to “serious breach” after Texas Republican Louie Gohmert, who was often spotted without the face covering, tested positive of COVID-19.

Nancy Pelosi said, “The chair expects all members and staff to adhere to this requirement as a sign of respect for the health, safety, and wellbeing of others present in the chamber and surrounding areas.”

She said that she would view “failure to wear a mask as a serious breach of decorum” and warned that House Sergeant at Arms could remove anyone who did not wear the mask.

According to govtrack which is tracking the response of US Congress to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, at least ten members including three Democrats and seven Republicans have confirmed to have tested positive of the novel coronavirus. However, Louie Gohmert, the 66-year-old lawmaker was confirmed to have contracted the deadly pathogen during a routine check-up as per White House protocol as he was scheduled to accompany US President Donald Trump to Texas on July 29.

Gohmert expressed doubts over facemasks

According to reports, he wore a mask while visiting his office to inform his staff in person about having tested positive of COVID-19. Later on, in an interview, he even expressed his doubts regarding his reason for infection being ‘some germs’ on the mask that he breathed in. He told a local station KETK that, “I can't help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, I might have put some germs - some virus - on to the mask and breathed it in”. The Texas Republican was one of the several Republicans who are often spotted without masks.

